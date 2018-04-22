Maoists issue Rs 3 crore extortion threat to steel plant in Odisha

Keonjhar: A steel plant in Odisha has got a Rs three crore extortion threat from Maoists to run business.

The red rebels have targeted the Ardent Steel Limited (ASL) in Keonjhar district by issuing a letter to the authorities.

According to sources, last night at around 1.30 am a group of eight uniformed cadres of outlawed CPI (Maoist) group reached the premise of the steel plant located in Phuljhar village. While four of them stood at the entrance, others barged into the plant premises and handed over a letter to the security personnel were on duty.

The letter was issued in the name of the Western Sub Zonal Committee of the outfit. The outfit accused the plant authorities of polluting the environment of the area and acting against the interest of the farmers and Levied a sum of Rs three crore to be paid within three days.

The letter also warned the plant authority not to take the matter to police to avoid dire consequences.

Police are examining the CCTV footage of the plant and has intensified combing operation in and around the area.