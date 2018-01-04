Maoist’s death: OSHRC seeks report from Malkangiri SP

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Human Rights Commission (OSHRC) on Wednesday directed the Malkangiri district Superintendent of Police to submit a report on the death of a Maoist cadre in the SP’s office recently.

The OSHRC directed the SP to submit the report within four weeks.

Earlier, on December 27, 2017 the police had arrested 12 Maoist cadres from different parts of the district during combing operations on the charge of killing three villagers after terming them as police informers and other violent activities.

However, on December 28 one of the arrestees Soma Kabasi was found hanging inside a toilet of the Malkangiri SP office.

He was rushed to a hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

SP Jagmohan Meena had asked the Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) of police to investigate the incident. But some organisations suspected foul play in the incident and blamed the police for Kabasi’s death.