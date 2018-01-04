Headlines

Maoist’s death: OSHRC seeks report from Malkangiri SP

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Maoist's death

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Human Rights Commission (OSHRC) on Wednesday directed the Malkangiri district Superintendent of Police to submit a report on the death of a Maoist cadre in the SP’s office recently.

The OSHRC directed the SP to submit the report within four weeks.

Earlier, on December 27, 2017 the police had arrested 12 Maoist cadres from different parts of the district during combing operations on the charge of killing three villagers after terming them as police informers and other violent activities.

However, on December 28 one of the arrestees Soma Kabasi was found hanging inside a toilet of the Malkangiri SP office.

He was rushed to a hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

SP Jagmohan Meena had asked the Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) of police to investigate the incident. But some organisations suspected foul play in the incident and blamed the police for Kabasi’s death.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

viral video viral video
1.9K
Crime

Video of girls stripped naked, sexually assaulted goes viral in Odisha
TB medicine TB medicine
1.8K
Headlines

Girl dies consuming expired TB medicines in Odisha
turtle smuggling turtle smuggling
763
Headlines

Turtle smuggling racket busted in Odisha, over 1400 turtles recovered

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top