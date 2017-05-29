Maoists condemn Akshay Kumar, Saina Nehwal for helping families of martyrs

Nagpur: Showcasing their barbarous demeanor, the Maoists have ghastly condemned Bollywood star Akshay kumar and London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal for extending financial assistance to the families of CRPF martyrs killed in the Naxal ambush in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh in March.
Expressing their anxiety, the left wing extremists have appealed the celebrities and oppressed tribal people and raise voice against their exploitation. The ultras want the celebs to take stand in favor of the minor community whose basic rights are being violated, instead of supporting the military personnel losing their lives in ambush.
The Naxalites, expressing their angst against Kumar and Nehwal in a pamphlet found in south Bastar, Chattisgarh.