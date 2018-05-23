Headlines

Maoists call for 24-hour Bandh tomorrow against police encounter

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Maoists

Phulbani: Protesting against the death of five rebels in the recent police encounters, the Maoists have called for a 24-hour bandh in Kandhamal district tomorrow.

The red rebels have put up posters at different places in Gatangi and Baliguda calling for the bandh.

The Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of CPI (Maoist) has condemned the killings during combing operations by police and Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel in Sudukumpa forest near Golanki village in the district, eight days ago.

The bandh will also be observed in Kalahandi, Boudh and Nayagarh, the posters added.

The rebels also blocked major roads near Pokharibandha and Baliguda on Wednesday by placing tree branches, disrupting vehicular traffic on the route.

Following the incident, security has been heightened in the region to prevent any untoward incident.

