Maoists attack: Landmine blast killed 7 and injured 5

Koraput: At least seven state policemen were killed and almost five injured in a landmine blast triggered by Maoists near Sunki in Koraput district of Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border.

Maoists triggered the blast around 5.45 pm in Mogarguma village near Pottangi in Koraput that falls on the Sunki-Salur highway. The vehicle targeted was that of the state armed police. There were assistant drivers inside the bus.

Police said the incident took place on National Highway-26, when the personnel were travelling in a van to Cuttack for training.

Superintendent of Police Charan Singh Meena has said that seven personnel of the district police have been killed while five injured in the landmine blast. They were going for training as assistant drivers. All the injured persons have been admitted to hospitals.

The blast came out just about two weeks before the three-tier panchayat polls in the state. Earlier Maoists had given boycott call in Malkangiri district and other extremist-affected districts.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressing his condolence to the deceased families has said that the incident is an act of cowardice.