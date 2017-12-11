Maoist situation in 8 districts of Odisha “remain challenging”: CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Patnaik on Monday said that the Maoist situation in at least eight districts of Odisha continues to “remain challenging” even as there has been a substantial improvement in the situation in other districts.

Relying to Congress member Naba Kishore Das in the Assembly on Monday, Patnaik named the eight districts as Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Bolangir, Bargarh and Angul.

The chief minister told the Assembly that as many as 13 districts were hit by the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) violence since 2007 which included Malkangiri, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Jajpur and Dhenkanal.

However, Patnaik said the LWE situation in Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Nuapada, Bodh, Nayagarh, Deogarh and Sundergarh has been brought under control.

He said there have been no incidents of Maoist violence reported from Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Nabarangpur and Ganjam districts so far.

Patnaik, while making a statement in the Assembly on December 8, had said there was substantial improvement in the LWE scenario in the state.

The state has, meanwhile, requested the Centre to deploy more armed central forces in areas prone to Maoist violence.