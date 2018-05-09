Headlines

Maoist posters urging people to celebrate 200th birth anniversary of Karl Marx found in Malkangiri

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odisha

Malkangiri: Panic gripped Chitrakonda area after Maoist posters surfaced at Tinikonia Chhak in Malkangiri district on Wednesday. The handwritten banners were found hanging on trees and walls urging the locals to celebrate the 200th birth anniversary of revolutionary socialist Karl Marx.

The posters by the Kalimela Regional Committee of CPI (Maoist) called upon the tribal people to inculcate the ideology of Karl Marx which would help them solve various problems in the society.

The outlawed outfit is observing the 200th birth anniversary of Karl Marx.

Similarly, Maoist banners were also found in Doraguda, Nuaguda and Papululu panchayats in the district on May 5.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Sunny Leone Sunny Leone
6.0K
Entertainment

Sunny Leone is all set to reveal her entire life in a biopic
Odisha Odisha
1.2K
Headlines

Phase-I of Public Bi-cycle Sharing system to take shape in a 40-km route
Kalinga studio Kalinga studio
890
Editorial

‘Where were these people – Is politics necessary for everything?’
To Top