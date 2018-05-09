Maoist posters urging people to celebrate 200th birth anniversary of Karl Marx found in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Panic gripped Chitrakonda area after Maoist posters surfaced at Tinikonia Chhak in Malkangiri district on Wednesday. The handwritten banners were found hanging on trees and walls urging the locals to celebrate the 200th birth anniversary of revolutionary socialist Karl Marx.

The posters by the Kalimela Regional Committee of CPI (Maoist) called upon the tribal people to inculcate the ideology of Karl Marx which would help them solve various problems in the society.

The outlawed outfit is observing the 200th birth anniversary of Karl Marx.

Similarly, Maoist banners were also found in Doraguda, Nuaguda and Papululu panchayats in the district on May 5.