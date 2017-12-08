Maoist posters surface in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Hand written posters and banners bearing the name of CPI (Maoist) Kalimela Zonal Committee again surfaced at different places in Malkangiri district appealing people to join the outlawed group and take ahead fight against the administration through constitution of Revolutionary People’s Committee (RPC).

A slew of posters purportedly written by the rebels in red ink and red banners written in silver ink were put up on roadside walls at Bodigeta and Tekguda areas calling locals to take part in the ongoing PLGA week observation from December 2-8 in large numbers to foil the administration’s efforts to quell the revolution.

The posters also contained slogans demanding protection of the rights of the tribal on the forest and land in the district.