Maoist posters surface in Kandhamal district calling for PLGA week observation

Phulbani: After a few days break Maoist posters again surfaced at the Kurtamgarh area under Tumudibandha Police Station area in Kandhamal district on Thursday, appealing people to observe People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) week.

At least two posters were put up beside the Tumudibandha Road this morning. The posters released in the name of outlawed CPI Maoist group appealing people to observe PLGA week to mark its foundation day from December 2-8. Through the posters, the red rebels also gave a call to people in the district to join the Maoist movement in large numbers.

Categorically mentioning about the Bargarh encounter ultras have warned through the posters that the sacrifice of woman Maoist Banila and two others would not go in vain and they would fight for the rights on water, forest and women’s liberation.