Maoist posters surface in Malkangiri threatening corrupt government officials

Malkangiri: Maoist posters issuing threats to government officials for indulging in corrupt practices were found at different places in Chitrakonda block of Malkangiri district today morning.

The posters were released in the name of Kalimela Area Committee of outlawed CPI (Maoist). The red rebels have put up posters at Badenga Chhak and Gunthabeda Chhak under Kalimea tehsil in the district.

“The government officials in rural development department are exploiting the poor villagers and neck-deep in corruption. They have possessed illegally earned money which will not be tolerated anymore,” a poster read.

The posters also threatened punishment in ‘Praja Court’ if the officials continue to carry out inferior works in the area by taking commission from contractors concerned.

Police have intensified combing operation in and nearby areas seizing the posters, a police official said.