Maoist posters surface in Koraput-Malkangiri border

By pragativadinewsservice
Malkangiri: Amidst the observation of Peoples Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week in the insurgent-hit areas of the state, Maoist posters surfaced in Hanumal village in the Koraput-Malkangiri border today.

The posters were issued in the name of Gumma area Committee of CPI (Maoist). In the posters, the rebels urged the locals to observe the week.

According to sources, locals spotted the posters and alerted the officials about the same. Later, security personnel seized the posters.

Reportedly, combing operations have been intensified in Maoist-dominated districts of the state. Meanwhile, officials are also conducting regular patrolling in the vulnerable areas to counter any untoward situation.

The PLGA week is observed by the ultras from December 2 to 8. The banned outfit has been observing the PLGA week in the memory of slain cadres Nalla Adi Reddy, alias Syam, Murali and Naresh, who were killed in an encounter at Koyyuru in Karimnagar in Andhra Pradesh in 2000.

