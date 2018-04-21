Maoist posters serve death threat to 5 villagers in Odisha

Koraput: Maoist posters were found in Odisha awarding death penalty to five persons on Saturday. Some posters also accused government officials of indulging in corrupt practices.

Panic gripped Dandabadi panchayat under Baipariguda police limits in tribal dominated Koraput district as Maoists put up some posters awarding death penalty to five persons of three villages.

The posters signed by Malkangiri-Koraput-Visakhapatnam Border Divisional Committee (MKVBDC) of the CPI (Maoist) also accused government officers of indulging in corrupt practices in the name of development in the tribal areas.

Some posters claimed that five persons – Anand Nayak of Ratakhand village, Pulo Nayak, Lokiram Barik and Suri Barik of Dandabadi village and Kobiraj Kara of Majhiguda village had intrigued with such corrupt officers, following which they have been issued death penalty.

Notably, Maoists had opened fire on Anand Nayak on April 15, but had a providential escape.