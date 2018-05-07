Maoist posters issuing death threat to BSF informers found in Koraput

Koraput: The Maoists have reportedly issued death threat to the informers of Border Security Force (BSF) in Koraput district.

The handwritten posters were found at Badadural village along Koraput-Malkangiri border today, asking the contractors engaged in several construction works to wind up their activities or else face death.

The posters released in the name of Malkangiri-Koraput-Visakhapatnam Border Committee of the CPI (Maoist) also threatened to kill residents of 10 villages in Koraput district, including Ankadeli, Badigad and Badadural.

Earlier on Saturday night, the ultras had torched a mixer and a roller engaged in road construction work at Kartanpali panchayat under Mathili block in Malkangiri district, opposing construction of Sanagumma-Luler-Durkaguda road under Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana.