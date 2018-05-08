Maoist posters found in Odisha’s Malkangiri district

Malkangiri: A number of Maoist posters warning people against turning BSF informers surfaced in Badadural village under Mudulipada police limits in Malkangiri district on Tuesday. The posters were spotted by some villagers early in the morning.

The posters have been released in the name of Malkangiri-Koraput -Vishakhapatnam Border (MKVB) committee of the CPI (Maoist) group.

Through the posters the red rebels have cautioned the residents of as many as 11 villages in the district against passing on any information on Maoist movement to BSF.

Naming the villages – Barangbadi, Sisaput, Badel, Sandural, Ongel, Balikunda, and Badrikunda in their posters as prone to police informers, the red rebels have threatened the locals with ‘Praja Court’ trial.

Security forces have intensified combing operation in the forest areas located near Badadural village following the incident.