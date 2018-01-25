Maoist posters appeal people to observe R-Day as ‘Black Day’ in Odisha

Rayagada: Maoist posters surfaced at different places in the Karadabandha village under Muniguda Police Station area in Rayagada district appealing people to observe Republic Day as ‘Black Day’.

The posters posted by Nagavali-Ghumura-Vamsadhara division of outlawed CPI (Maoist) also demanded to remove the CRPF camp located in Niyamgiri region and appealed people to oppose ‘green hunt’ against the militias by the administration in the district. The posters also slammed at the degrading healthcare, education and agriculture sector in Rayagada district.

Alleging that the district administration is resorting to repressive measures against the innocent tribal in the district, the ultras through the posters have claimed that true democracy would come only through armed rebellion and more participation of people in the outfit.

Police have beefed up security in the district following the poster resurfacing.