Maoist killed in encounter with security forces in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: In yet another success for security forces, a Maoist was killed during a combing operation in Malkangiri on Friday.

Briefing media, ADG (Operations) RP Koche said two rifles and several Maoist articles have been seized during the joint operation carried out by Special Operation Group (SOG, Greyhounds and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel near Balimela reservoir here on Thursday.

The ultras had detonated landmines during the exchange of fire.

At least seven Maoists were gunned down in separate encounters with security personnel in Kandhamal and Balangir districts in the recent past.

On Thursday, DGP Rajendra Prasad Sharma had reviewed the anti-Maoist operations in Kandhamal district. The DGP had asked the police, intelligence wing, SOG and DVF jawans to further intensify anti-Maoist operations in the district.