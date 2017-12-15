Headlines

Maoist gunned down by security personnel in Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Maoist

Malkangiri: A Maoist was gunned down in a joint raid conducted by police and BSF personnel in Lukapani Forest under Chitrkonda cut-off area of Malkangiri district late last night.

Body of the deceased ultra was recovered by security personnel during a combing operation this morning. Besides, an SLR gun and other items used by Maoists were recovered from the spot.

According to reports, security forces had a tip-off about presence of 30-40 Maoists in the area, following which a joint team of police and BSF personnel raided the place last night.

The Maoists opened fire at the jawans during the raid and in retaliation, the security forces also fired in which an ultra was killed.

The security personnel have further intensified combing operation in the area apprehending presence of more red rebels.

