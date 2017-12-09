Maoist gun down 2 persons on Malkangiri border suspecting police informer

Malkangiri: Armed Maoists gunned down two persons at Madegare village in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh near Malkangiri border suspecting them to be police informers last night.

The deceased have been identified as Kalakani Surya and Mukla Kishore.

According to reports, around 15 to 20 heavily armed members of outlawed CPI (Maoist) group dragged the duo from their respective houses on Friday night and later shot them in front of other villagers in the wee hours today.

The red rebels have also left a hand written poster in Telugu language behind before leaving claiming they were killed for passing the ultras activity and information to police.

Meanwhile, police have intensified combing in the forests of Malkangiri bordering Andhra Pradesh to avoid any untoward situation in Odisha.