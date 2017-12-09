Headlines

Maoist gun down 2 persons on Malkangiri border suspecting police informer

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
police informers

Malkangiri: Armed Maoists gunned down two persons at Madegare village in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh near Malkangiri border suspecting them to be police informers last night.

The deceased have been identified as Kalakani Surya and Mukla Kishore.

According to reports, around 15 to 20 heavily armed members of outlawed CPI (Maoist) group dragged the duo from their respective houses on Friday night and later shot them in front of other villagers in the wee hours today.

The red rebels have also left a hand written poster in Telugu language behind before leaving claiming they were killed for passing the ultras activity and information to police.

Meanwhile, police have intensified combing in the forests of Malkangiri bordering Andhra Pradesh to avoid any untoward situation in Odisha.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zeena Samal Zeena Samal
6.7K
Entertainment

More pics from inside Zeena and Rudra’s reception party
Arindam Roy Arindam Roy
5.9K
Entertainment

See pics: First Happy Marriage Anniversary of Arindam and Anupa
Odia actress Odia actress
5.8K
Entertainment

See Pics: Zeena to tie knot with Rudra today

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top