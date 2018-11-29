Maoist commander killed in encounter in Sukma

Sukma: An Andhra-Odisha-Border (AOB) Maoist commander was killed during an encounter with security forces at Dronavalii forest in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

Acting on reliable inputs about the presence of the Maoists in the forest, the police forces launched a search and cordon operation.

During the search operation, a gunfight broke out between the Maoists and the security forces. While the Maoist commander identified as Gopal was killed, Maoist leader Madhab had a narrow escape.

A pistol and four round of bullets were recovered from the spot. While combing operation in the forest is underway, a high alert has been issued in the border areas of Malkangiri, sources said.