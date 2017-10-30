Maoist camp busted in Odisha during combing operation

Balangir: Some hours after reports came of an exchange of fire between Maoists and security personnel from Chandli Reserve Forest under Lathore police limits in Khaprakhol block of the district on Saturday, the security forces busted a camp of the Ultras during the combing operation.

Informing this to the media, Balangir SP V Siva Subramani said that explosives have been recovered from the camp but they are yet to receive any report of casualties.

He said that they had received intelligence inputs about presence 15 to 16 Maoists in Chandli Reserve Forest after which combing operation was launched by SOG and CRPF on Saturday morning. At about 9 am, the Maoists indiscriminately opened fire at the security forces. The forces retaliated by firing eight rounds, he added.

The SP said that the exchange of fire took place for about half an hour after which the Maoists fled.

The Maoists camp was busted after area domination was carried out after the encounter. He said the seizures from the camp include live grenade, detonator, five kit bags, uniforms, Maoist literature, 12 plastic jerkins, radio, calculator, ration, tent, medicines and other accessories.