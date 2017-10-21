PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Maoist Bandh hits normal life in five districts of Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Normal life came to a halt in five districts of Odisha today following a dawn to dusk bandh called by Maoists demanding action against Kunduli minor girl gang rape accused as well as a solution to Mahanadi water row between Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The vehicular movement came to a grinding halt following the 12-hour bandh in Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Ganjam districts. Similarly, Schools and Colleges also remained closed for the day.

Posters released in the name of Bansadhara-Ghumusara-Nagabali (BGN) division of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) group surfaced at Muniguda block of Rayagada district in the morning today and was followed by road blockades staged by red rebels at several places.

Vehicular movement in Boudh district was also affected due to the bandh despite of heavy security arrangements taken up by the district administration.

