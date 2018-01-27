Maoist attack: One killed, nine vehicles torched

Malkangiri: Maoist menace in Odisha’s Malkangiri district again prevailed last night as a group of armed Maoists barged into a road construction camp in Bhupathi Rao Peta village under Bhadrachalam in Telengana State bordering the district and killed one person suspecting him to be a police informer.

The red rebels also set a number of vehicles afire.

The deceased has been identified as Madhi Jogaiah.

According to reports, around 40 armed extremists of the Odisha Special Zonal Committee barged into the construction camp at around last midnight while the road work was underway. They first held Madhi captive in the camp and later they shot him dead on suspicion of police informer.

The ultras also torched at least nine construction vehicles in the camp and left several posters on the spot.

Police have seized the body from the spot and combing operation has been intensified in and around the area.