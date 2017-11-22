Many in Bihar ready to slit PM Modi’s throat, chop his hands: Rabri Devi

Patna: A day after Bihar BJP unit chief Nityanand Rai spoke of “breaking fingers and cutting hands raised in opposition of PM Narendra Modi”, former chief minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi Tuesday dared the BJP to do so and added, “there are people who can also cut hands of PM Modi”.

Rabri also said she and her family members would not respond to calls from either the CBI or ED and added that the agencies should visit her residence if they wanted to quiz her in connection with the land-for-hotel case.

Speaking at an open session of RJD, during which Lalu Prasad was chosen the party’s president for the 10th time, Rabri Devi sharply reacted to the Bihar BJP president’s remarks. “Main kehti hoon ki himmat hai to kato, Narendra Modi ka haath aur gala katnewale bhi bahut log hain (I dare them to cut (hands), there are many people who can cut the hands and neck of PM Modi),” she said.

Rabri said she would no longer respond to CBI, I-T and ED’s notices. “Those who wish to question us can come to my house. I am not going anywhere…I know triya charitra (dubious character) of all these agencies. Serve me as many notices as you can,” she said.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, “Lalu Prasad is the only leader who can keep the Opposition united. Whenever an attempt is made to suppress Lalu, he has emerged stronger.”

Rai, meanwhile, apologised for his statements made at a Patna function on Monday. Saying that “wrong meaning” was derived out of his statement, he tweeted, “Whatever I said at the function was by way of using proverbs. Still if some people are offended by my remarks, I apologise”.