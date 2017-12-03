Manushi Chhillar holds road show in Delhi

New Delhi: Newly crowned Miss World Manushi Chhillar held a mega road show in New Delhi on Sunday morning, a day after leading a road show in Mumbai.

The 20-year-old donned brown traditional attire and flaunted the Miss World Crown as she waved at the fans gathered to get a glimpse of her.

She has brought the crown to India after a wait of 17 long years as the last time someone clinched the crown was Priyanka Chopra in 2000.

Chhillar was crowned by Miss World 2016 Puerto Rico`s Stephanie Del Valle in China on November 18.