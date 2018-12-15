Man’s body found in Puri

Puri: The body of a man was recovered from a canal on the side of Puri-Brahmagiri road under Sadar police limits in Puri district yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Purnachandra Mishra.

As per sources, as soon as locals spotted Mishra’s body, they alerted the police about the same. Cops reached the spot and seized the body for postmortem.

Though the exact reason behind the death is unknown, it is suspected that Mishra accidentally fell into the canal while returning home after visiting the Puri temple.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death regarding the incident.