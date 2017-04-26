Manoj Mishra in Kannada movie

Bhubaneswar: Versatile actor Manoj Mishra is going to act in a Kannada film. Mishra who started his career from Hindi films have been working mostly in Odia films of late.
He is going to be part of Nithesh NGR’ UN-2.Unlike most of my films in which I play negative roles, I have a positive role in this movie.
The character is an impactful and thrilling one and it will be a good character for my acting also,” said the actor who is currently busy shooting for Odia film ‘Abhaya” starring Anubhav Mohanty. After the shooting of this film, he will shoot for the Kannada one.
The actor is known for his roles in Hrithik starrer Mission Kashmir and recently in Drishyam.