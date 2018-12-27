Manoj Das to be conferred with Nilimarani Award 2019 on Jan 6

Bhubaneswar: Award-winning Indian author Professor Manoj Das will be conferred with the first Nilimarani Award 2019 for his extraordinary contribution to the field of literature.

The honour is conferred by monthly Odia magazine ‘Kadambini’.

The magazine’s founder Achyuta Samanta informed the media that Das will be awarded the honour at the ‘Kadambini Literary Festival- 2019’ on January 6, at the Convention Centre in the KIIT University campus. He will be felicitated with a souvenir, a gold medal along with Rs 5 lakh cash reward.

The award is presented to an individual for his/her contribution in the field of art, literature, and social service added Achyuta Samanta.

Earlier Manoj Das was awarded Saraswati Samman. He was awarded Padma Shri in 2001, the fourth highest Civilian Award in India for his contribution in the field of Literature and Education. He was also honoured with Sahitya Akademi Award Fellowship.

Manoj Das was born in 1934 in Odisha’s Balasore district. Das, who is a master of dramatic expression both in his English and Odia short stories and novels, is famous for his pieces like Cyclones, A Tiger at Twilight, Mystery of the Missing Cap, Myths, Legends, Concepts and Literary Antiquities of India.