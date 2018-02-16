Latest News Update

Manohar Parrikar admitted to Mumbai hospital, undergoing treatment for mild pancreatitis

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Manohar Parrikar

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment for mild case of pancreatitis, a party official said on Thursday.

“Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will be indisposed till 19 February, as he is admitted in a Mumbai hospital and is undergoing treatment for mild pancreatitis,” former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and Parrikar’s close aide Siddharth Kuncalienkar said in a statement.

Parrikar was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday, a day after he was admitted to the state government-run Goa Medical College near Panaji, after he complained of stomach pain on Wednesday night.

Earlier in the day, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said that Parrikar was in Mumbai for routine treatment.

“Chief Minister will be unavailable for next two days as he had to undergo routine check-up in Mumbai,” the official statement had said.

 

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

sex video sex video
1.9K
Latest News Update

Sex video of Haryana Ex-CM’s daughter-in-law goes viral
wife kills husband wife kills husband
1.0K
Crime

Second wife kills husband jealous over his love for first wife
sex racket sex racket
814
Headlines

Sex racket busted in Angul, two held
To Top