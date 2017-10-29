Mann ki Baat: PM Modi addresses nation on monthly radio programme

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat today.

He began his address by extending his greetings on Chhath Puja. He also spoke about Diwali celebrations.

PM Modi described how he celebrated his Diwali with soldiers – this time at Gurez in Jammu and Kashmir. PM Modi spoke of the contribution of Indian forces to the UN peacekeeping operations.

Here are the highlights of PM Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat address:

Chhath Puja is about worshipping the nature. Sun and water are at the centre of Mahaparva Chhhath

From the days of ‘Khadi for Nation’, we came to see ‘Khadi for Fashion’, and now the country is moving towards ‘Khadi for Transformation’

Khadi and handloom are empowering the poor by bringing positive and qualitative changes in their lives

The entire nation salutes the courageous soldiers who, with their strong determination and acts of bravery, secure our borders and keep the nation safe. It was an honour for me that I got to spend Diwali with our brave jawans.

India has always spread the message of peace, unity and goodwill. We believe that everyone should live in harmony and move towards building a better and peaceful tomorrow.

Greetings to children on Children’s Day that is celebrated on our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday. Every child is a hero in the making of a ‘New India’.

Yoga for Young India… Yoga will be helpful for youngsters to maintain a healthy lifestyle and will protect them from any lifestyle disorder.

Outdoor activities are a must for children. Elders must encourage children to move out and play in open fields and playgrounds.

Be it Hockey, badminton, football or cricket, India has been steadily rising globally in sports. Our sportspersons have made the nation proud. I had the privilege of watching one of the games during the FIFA U-17 World Cup tournament which was held in India.