Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address nation today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts via 37th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today at 11 am.

Earlier on October 21, via tweets, PM Modi urged people to share their inputs with him on the NM Mobile App or by calling on 1800-11-7800.

In the 36th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ that marked the third anniversary of the radio programme, PM Modi talked about the next steps about his government’s cherished campaign to clean India

The programme will be broadcasted on All India Radio (AIR),  Doordarshan and also on the Narendra Modi mobile application.

Akashwani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

