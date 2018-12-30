Mann Ki Baat: Modi dwells upon achievements of government

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Indian athletes and urged people to work towards advancement of country.

In his latest edition of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday Modi urged the countrymen to work towards the development of India and take the society forward.

The Prime Minister said we should make efforts to change our own lives and simultaneously contribute towards the advancement of the country and the society.

Dwelling upon his government’s contribution for uplift of the country and its people, he said the world’s biggest health insurance scheme ‘Ayushman Bharat’ has been launched.

Modi said electricity has reached each and every village of the country in the year 2018.

He said India secured a place of pride and glory in the entire world by achieving the highest United Nations Environment Award ‘Champions of the Earth’ this year.