Mann Ki Baat: Leaders of all 10 ASEAN countries will be Chief Guests at Republic Day

New Delhi: In the 39th edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his thoughts with a focus on young India and the need to blur the religious boundaries to unite for a better India.

New India, he said, is one that offers equal opportunity to everyone to fulfil their dreams and aspirations and is free of casteism, communalism, terrorism and corruption.  The guiding force of this New India, he said, will be “Peace, Unity and Goodwill”.

Addressing the nation on the last radio address of the year, PM Modi said, “Tomorrow, January 1, is special. We welcome those born in the 21st Century to the democratic system as they will become eligible voters”.

“January 26, 2018, will be special. The leaders of all ten ASEAN countries would be the chief guest for our Republic Day celebrations. Such a thing has never happened before in the history of India. It is a matter of joy for the Indians,” says PM Modi.

In the previous edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ on November 26, Prime Minister Modi saluted the martyrs of the 26/11 attack.

