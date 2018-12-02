Manisha Koirala flags off cancer awareness cycle expedition from Odisha’s Gopalpur

Berhampur: Bollywood actress and cancer survivor Manisha Koirala flagged off a cancer awareness Cycle Expedition from Gopalpur in Berhampur in Ganjam district on Sunday.

Organised by Grameen Sneh Foundation and co-sponsored by ONGC and MCL, the journey of the ‘Hausla Cancer Awareness’ cycle expedition scheduled from December 2 to 25 is destined to end in Pune.

During the event, Manisha stated to the media that, “The aim of this Cycle Expedition is to aware people about the various cancerous tumors.” She also said, “Regular health check-up will lead to early detection of cancer.” “Cancers are curable at an early stage,” added the actress.

The cycle expedition will be covering 14 districts, 5 states, and1481 km from. The journey will cover its stretch through Srikakulam, Hyderabad, Osmanabad, and many other cities.

The states covered during this expedition will be Odisha, Telangana, Karnataka, Andra Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

In this expedition, one Cyclist from Army background along with 4 people and one ambulance shall travel 1481 km distance, in which more than 14 district headquarters, 46 schools, colleges, and several villages shall be sensitised about the disease.