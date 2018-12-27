Manipur Governor inaugurates 42nd Indian Social Science Congress at KIIT varisty

Bhubaneswar: Governor of Manipur Najma Heptulla today inaugurated the 42nd Indian Social Science Congress at the KIIT University campus. The theme of the congress is ‘Human Future in Digital Era’.

Inaugurating the Congress, Heptulla said, “India is one of the powerhouses in Science and Social Sciences. All the branches of Science and Social Sciences should be brought together under one umbrella. Scientific temperament should be there in social sciences.”

“The result of research in science and social sciences should reach the grass-root of the society. She also urged the social scientists to spread the knowledge and technology to every nook and corner of the country,” the Manipur Governor added.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Dinabandhu Sahoo, Director, IBSD, Imphal, Manipur said, “Science and social science should blend together because we need to learn from each other. Scientists and social scientists should work together for the betterment of society.”

Indian Social Science Congress is the annual meet of social scientists organised by Indian Social Science Academy (ISSA).

More than 400 research papers will be presented during the five-day meet from December 26 – 31, while 28 subject research committees and 21 interdisciplinary thematic panels representing all disciplines will discuss on various aspects of the Human Future in Digital Era.

Debendra Sharma will deliver ‘Third B. V. Rangarao Memorial Lecture on Agriculture’, while Mark Lindley will give a lecture on ‘Digitized World Economy’.

Each of the 8 plenaries into the emerging problems of survival and growth of humans on planet earth on Human Future in Digital Era by eminent scientists would provide better insights.

Prof. Binod C. Agrawal, President, Indian Social Science Academy and 42nd Indian Social Science Congress delivered the presidential address on the theme during the inaugural session.

Sasmita Samanta, Organizing Secretary, ISSA & Registrar, KIIT Deemed to be University gave the welcome address, while NP Chaubey, General Secretary, ISSA; Prof. Vinod Kumar Gaur; Prof. GD Sharma; Prof. VN Bhoraskar, Vice-President, ISSA; Bansidhar Mulia, Joint Organizing Secretary, ISSA and Biswabandita Kar, Jt Organising Secretary also spoke on the occasion.