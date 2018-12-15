Manikarnika: First look of Danny Denzongpa unveiled

By pragativadinewsservice
Manikarnika
Mumbai: The makers of ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, after unveiling the first look of the lead actress Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande, have now unveiled the first look of Danny Denzongpa.

Danny will be seen playing the role of Ghulam Ghaus Khan in the film. Earlier, the team had released the teaser of ‘Manikarnika’.

In a statement, Producer Kamal Jain said that Danny was their first choice for the part of Ghaus Khan. They did not need to approach anyone else as Danny suits the character perfectly.

The trailer of the film will be released on December 18 (Tuesday) and it will hit the screens on January 25 next year.

