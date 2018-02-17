Headlines

Maneka Gandhi loses cool, abuses corrupt UP official

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Maneka Gandhi

Lucknow: Union Women and Child development Minister Maneka Gandhi today wreaked havoc on an official who was being accused of corruption by people.

The incident took place at a public meeting in Baheri where Maneka Gandhi pulled up the official and even hurled up abuses. According to reports, the Pilibhit MP was caught in a 35-second video clip reprimanding the official (a supply inspector) accused of graft charges.

The top Union Minister was seen getting angry at the official accused of taking a bribe. She pulled up the official in front of the people present at the meeting. And that’s not all. She made fun of his weight in the gathering.

In the video, Maneka was heard saying, “Humans survive on respect and not money. Do you like the fact that people say mean things to you? You are getting fat like a haraamzaada (bastard) and on top of that you have the audacity to take a bribe.”

Gandhi was seen hurling these abuses in a fully packed room. She also slammed him by asking whether he feels good after getting reprimanded by people for such activities.

