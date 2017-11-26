Manas Sahoo respects constitution of India through his sand art

Puri: Internationally acclaimed sand artist Manas Sahoo has created a beautiful sand sculpture at Puri sea beach here today on the occasion of Constitution Day.

The artist used 20 tons of sand to create the 15-feet long sand sculpture titled ‘Respect our Constitution’ with an intention to create awareness among the people to respect and follow the rules and regulations of the constitution of India.

The sculpture carries a tricolour, constitution of India book, state emblem of India, parliament building and a scale.

Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, is celebrated in India on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the constitution of India. On this day in 1949, the constituent assembly of India adopted the constitution of India, and it came into effect on 26 January 1950.

The Government of India declared 26 November as Constitution Day on 19 November 2015 by a gazette notification.