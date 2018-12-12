Man trampled to death in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: A man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Seldega village under Tamda forest range in Sundargarh district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Lusa Orama of the village.

According to sources, the jumbo entered into the human settlement last night and destroyed houses and standing crops. Reports said the pachyderm dragged Orama out of his house and threw him away killing on the spot.

Forest officials have reached the spot to assess the situation. The body was seized and a case of unnatural death was registered in this regard.

In another incident, a person sustained injuries in an attack by elephant this morning.

The injured has been identified as Yogi Naik of Kandarsinghia Baragharia village under Mahabirod range in Dhenkanal district.

According to sources, the incident occurred when Naik was sitting outside of his house in the morning. All of a sudden, a wild elephant, which had entered the village in search of food, took Naik on his trunk and threw him away.

Naik was rescued and rushed to a local hospital where his health condition is stated to be stable.