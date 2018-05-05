Man trampled to death by tusker in Athagarh

Cuttack: In yet another incident of conflict between man and animal, a man was trampled to death by a wild tusker at Kalijanga village under Tigiria block in Athagarh today.

The deceased has been identified as Shyamsundar Mohanty.

Sources said, Shyamsundar along with other villagers had gone to his farmland to harvest brinjals. Seeing a tusker approaching towards their fields, the villagers fled the spot in a bid to save their lives.

However, Shyamsundar could not escape and the wild animal trampled him to death on the spot.

“All of us were working in our respective agricultural fields. We managed to run away. We shouted for help when the tusker crushed Shyamsundar to death”, said locals.

On being informed, forest officials rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the incident.

Tension ran high after the incident following which locals gheraoed the forest personnel demanding compensation for the kin of the deceased.