Man thrashed by wife, brother-in-law, succumbs at Bolangir hosp

Bolangir: A man, who was allegedly thrashed by his wife and brother-in-law, succumbed to his injuries in Karlabahali village under Kantabanji police limits in Bolangir district on Wednesday.

The police said a complaint has been lodged by the deceased, Durlabha Chura’s mother Bijuli regarding the incident.

According to the complaint, Durlabha’s wife Gouri and her brother Dina Hial, allegedly thrashed him over some issue on November 24. Durlabha sustained fatal injuries in the attack and was admitted to the Kantabanji hospital.

However, Durlabha succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment today. Following this, the deceased’s mother lodged a complaint with Kantabanji police in this regard.

As per available information, the body has been handed over to the bereaved family members of the deceased after post-mortem at a local hospital.

Meanwhile, sub-inspector of Kantabanji PS, Runu Kumar Majhi, has been given the charge to investigate the incident. However, no arrest has been made till now, sources said.