Man stabs wife, son to death in Delhi

New Delhi: A man allegedly killed his wife and son after a minor scuffle in Jahangirpuri last night, said a police official today. He thrashed his wife and one-and-a-half-year-old son with a brick and then stabbed them to death. The man fled the spot after committing the crime.
Shobha and her husband were living in a house along with their three children. Their four-year-old son Karan saw the whole incident. Karan told police officials that his father, Omprakash, murdered his mother and baby brother, the official said.
The bodies have been sent for postmortem.
Shobha’s brother, who filed the complaint, alleged that Omprakash used to resort to domestic violence and suspects that he is the perpetrator, said Aslam Khan, DCP, Northwest Delhi.
“We have formed six teams to apprehend the accused. The accused is not carrying any mobile phone with him, therefore, to locate him is an issue, but we are hopeful that he will be caught soon, added the DCP.
The accused was working as a painter and often got involved in fight with his wife.
The police have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC, said the DCP.