Man, son electrocuted in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: In a tragic incidence, a man and his son were electrocuted after they came in contact with a live electric wire at Gambharidihi village under the Itamati police station in Nayagarh district early on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Anantabandhu Mohapatra (68) and Bhikari Mohapatra (40).

Anantabandhu died on the spot after he came in contact with the electric wire which had snapped since previous night while he was on his way to farmland.

On being informed, his son Bhikari rushed to the spot, and he was also electrocuted while trying to rescue his father. Bhikari was sent to the District Headquarters Hospital, where doctor declared him brought dead. Irate locals blocked NH-57 in front of the hospital placing the bodies on road demanding ex-gratia for family members of the deceased.