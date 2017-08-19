PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
State at Large

Man, son electrocuted in Nayagarh

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
electrocuted

Nayagarh: In a tragic incidence, a man and his son were electrocuted after they came in contact with a live electric wire at Gambharidihi village under the Itamati police station in Nayagarh district early on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Anantabandhu Mohapatra (68) and  Bhikari Mohapatra (40).

Anantabandhu died on the spot after he came in contact with the electric wire which had snapped since previous night while he was on his way to farmland.

On being informed, his son Bhikari rushed to the spot, and he was also electrocuted while trying to rescue his father. Bhikari was sent to the District Headquarters Hospital, where doctor declared him brought dead. Irate locals blocked NH-57 in front of the hospital placing the bodies on road demanding ex-gratia for family members of the deceased.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Naveen Naveen
3.1K
Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik nominated as Best Administrator, tops India’s list
7th Pay 7th Pay
2.6K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: No hike on minimum pay, allowances for employees
1.7K
Entertainment

In Pics: Odisha born director Abinash nanda makes TV commercial featuring 15 Odia actors
incentive incentive
1.3K
Headlines

Odisha raises cash incentive for inter-caste marriage to Rs 1L
sex racket sex racket
1.1K
Crime

Sex racket busted in Cuttack: Three arrested
To Top