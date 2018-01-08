Man shot at on Puri-Bhubaneswar National Highway

Puri: In yet another incident of rising crime rate in the state, a man was shot at near Kathapola on the Puri-Bhubaneswar National Highway allegedly over past enmity on Sunday morning.

The victim identified as Gangadhar Bhoi (47), a resident of Batagaon in Puri district was admitted to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital in a critical condition before being shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as a bullet remains penetrated in his thigh.

Reportedly, Gangadhar was shot by seven to eight bike-borne miscreants at around 8 am when he was going to his brick kiln near Kathapola. He fell down when a bullet hit his thigh.