Man shot at just after Naveen Patnaik’s poll campaign rally

Berhampur: Unidentified assailants shot at a 45 year old man at Mundamarei village inside Dharakote police limits here in Ganjam district just immediately after the poll campaign by BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik on Saturday.

The victim identified to be Jagannath Patra a local supporter of BJD was shot at when he was having a conversation with some persons, police said. Patra has sustained injuries to his head and chest. Patra was immediately rushed to MKCG Hospital in Berhampur and was later shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar where his condition is said to be critical.

Meanwhile police has heightened patrolling in the area. Investigation has been ordered into the incident as various teams have been sent to keep an eye in different areas of the district so as to prevent any untoward happenings of any sort.

With the panchayat election beginning in a day or two the firing was supposed to be a result of fallout of political tensions.