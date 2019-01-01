Man shot dead by miscreants in Ganjam

Ganjam: A person was shot dead by unidentified miscreants near Aasika College Square in Ganjam district last night.

The deceased was identified as Bahan Lenka (50).

According to sources, Lenka was returning home with another person in a bike. Two bike-borne miscreants shot him at his head. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

It was suspected that the incident took place due to the past rivalry. Police have launched a probe into the matter.