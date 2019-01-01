Man shot dead by miscreants in Ganjam

CrimeState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Man shot dead
Representational image
15

Ganjam: A person was shot dead by unidentified miscreants near Aasika College Square in Ganjam district last night.

The deceased was identified as Bahan Lenka (50).

Related Posts

Female jumbo poaching in Athagarh: One more arrested

Two youths killed in accident, locals block road

College girl found hanging in Jajpur

According to sources, Lenka was returning home with another person in a bike. Two bike-borne miscreants shot him at his head. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

It was suspected that the incident took place due to the past rivalry. Police have launched a probe into the matter.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.