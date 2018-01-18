Man sets wife, daughter ablaze in Odisha

Nabarangpur: In a shocking incident, a man surrendered before Odisha police after setting his wife and five-month-old daughter ablaze at Chirima village under Kosagumuda block in Nabarangpur district on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Tankadhara Bhatra.

According to reports, Tankadhara torched his wife and minor daughter alive by pouring kerosene on them.

Locals alleged that there was an ugly fight between Bhatra and his wife over some family issue last night, but the exact reason behind the shocking incident is yet to be known.

Kadinga police arrived on the spot and seized the bodies in presence of SDPO.

Police are interrogating Tankadhara.