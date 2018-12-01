Man sentenced to 4-yr in jail for thrashing mother

Mayurbhanj: A local court in Mayurbhaj district on Saturday held a man guilty of mercilessly beating up his mother and sentenced him to four years imprisonment.

Assistant sessions judge also imposed a penalty of Rs 500 on the convict, identified as Dhirai Chapiar of Purunadihi under Chandua police limits in Baripada.

According to police, the convict had attacked his mother with a wooden plank over a family dispute in April this year. Although his family members intervened, they failed to stop him from beating his mother.

On being informed, police immediately reached the village and arrested the accused.