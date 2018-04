Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a girl reportedly roughed up a man in a moving city bus near Khandagiri Chhak here for allegedly misbehaving with her today.

The incident was recorded by a co-passenger in the bus and the video went viral on social media as soon as it was posted.

While the girl beat up the man with her footwear, others present inside in the vehicle asked him to apologize and descend from the bus.

However, no police complaint in this regard has been lodged so far.