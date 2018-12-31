Man rapes young daughter in Jammu, arrested

Jammu: In a shocking incident, a man was arrested for allegedly raping his 18-year-old daughter in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

While the accused committed the crime on the intervening night of December 21 and 22, he was arrested on Sunday after being on the run for some days.

The Jammu and Kashmir police have registered a case against the accused under Section 376 of the Ranbir Penal Code.

After being sexually assaulted by her father, the 18-year-old victim narrated her ordeal to her mother and maternal grandmother, who then lodged an FIR at Arnas police station on Sunday.

After raping her, the man had threatened his daughter with dire consequences if she discloses the incident to anyone. However, the victim could not bear the mental trauma and narrated the incident to her mother and grandmother.

The medical examination of the victim was conducted on Monday.