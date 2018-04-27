Man rapes minor niece in Gajapati, held

Paralakhemundi: The incidents of rape of minor girls in the state continue as a man has been arrested for allegedly raping his minor niece at Ghorani village under Gurandi police limits in Gajapati district on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Kusha Raul.

Addressing a press conference here, Paralakhemundi SDPO Thakur Prasad Patra said, the victim’s parents work as migrated labourers in Chennai and she lives with her sister and grandmother in the village. The accused broke into her house on the night of February 21 by removing the window pane and rape her. He warned the girl of dire consequences if she discloses the matter to anybody and left the spot.

Despite of the warning, the victim gathered courage and narrated her ordeal to her family following which a complaint was lodged with the police on March 2.

Acting on basis of the complaint, police managed to nab the accused who had fled to Hyderabad following the incident.